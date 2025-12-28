Short Interest in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Increases By 139.5%

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,282 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the November 30th total of 7,217 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,090,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 438,682 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,148,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,287 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $768,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

