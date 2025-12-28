Short Interest in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO) Grows By 145.6%

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,636 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the November 30th total of 12,474 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%
YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 26,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3,537.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
About YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. BABO was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
