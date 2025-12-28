Short Interest in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO) Grows By 145.6%

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,636 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the November 30th total of 12,474 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 26,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3,537.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:BABO Free Report ) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.24% of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. BABO was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

