ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Short Interest Update

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,320 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the November 30th total of 2,288 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.16. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

