PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Up 72.2% in December

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,411 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 36,815 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,264. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PolyPid by 56.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 27.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 253,727 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on polymer?based drug delivery technologies designed to enhance the performance of therapeutic agents at mucosal surfaces. Leveraging its proprietary Mucoadhesive & Mucus?Penetrating (MMP) platform, PolyPid develops long?acting formulations for ocular, oral and pulmonary indications. Its lead candidates include OncoTears and OralTear, therapies targeting dry eye and dry mouth conditions, respectively, as well as Paclical, a polymer?formulated paclitaxel designed to improve tolerability and antitumor activity in oncology patients.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, PolyPid has assembled an international patent portfolio covering key markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

