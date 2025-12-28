Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,565 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the November 30th total of 36,720 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. 36,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,471. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $785.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

