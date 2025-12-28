MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,512 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the November 30th total of 1,368 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEARCA BNKD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of -5.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

