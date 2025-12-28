Reviewing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.36% 10.77% 5.64% Nerdy -22.95% -81.74% -51.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Nerdy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.99 billion 1.77 $371.72 million $2.27 24.62 Nerdy $177.87 million 1.18 -$42.58 million ($0.35) -3.21

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 6 3 0 2.09 Nerdy 1 2 0 0 1.67

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $59.53, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Nerdy has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Nerdy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

