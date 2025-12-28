Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,105 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the November 30th total of 833 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RISN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.18.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF ( NYSEARCA:RISN Free Report ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.17% of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Inspire Tactical Large Cap ESG ETF (RISN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that tactically shift exposure between US equities and treasurys, or other defensive assets, that are screened for biblically-aligned criteria as defined by the Issuer. RISN was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

