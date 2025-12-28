Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,105 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the November 30th total of 833 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RISN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.18.
Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.
Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Tactical Large Cap ESG ETF (RISN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that tactically shift exposure between US equities and treasurys, or other defensive assets, that are screened for biblically-aligned criteria as defined by the Issuer. RISN was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.
