Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Short Interest Update

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,190,059 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the November 30th total of 479,401 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 586,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,747,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 237,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

