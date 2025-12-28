BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 144,709 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 231,117 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 66,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.47.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.
Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.
