BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 144,709 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 231,117 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 66,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

