Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,587 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 39,857 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hongli Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ HLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Hongli Group (NASDAQ: HLP) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance polyethylene separator membranes for lithium-ion batteries. The company develops, produces and distributes microporous membrane products designed to enhance battery safety, efficiency and life span. Its core separators find application in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and power tools.

Leveraging in-house research and development capabilities, Hongli Group continually refines its production processes and membrane formulations.

