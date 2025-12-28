Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Short Interest Update

Absolute Select Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,333 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 10,134 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Absolute Select Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

ABEQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Absolute Select Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53.

About Absolute Select Value ETF

The Absolute Select Value ETF (ABEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA Total Stock Market index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks seeking positive absolute returns. ABEQ was launched on Jan 22, 2020 and is managed by Absolute.

