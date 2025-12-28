Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,055,252 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 3,314,539 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,181,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,181,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.9%

SMFG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 994,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,305. The company has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $19.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

