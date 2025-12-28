Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 124,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 200,641 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 167,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA UTES traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics. UTES was launched on Sep 23, 2015 and is managed by Virtus.

