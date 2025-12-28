ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Short Interest Up 157.9% in December

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,065,632 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the November 30th total of 1,576,276 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,828,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,828,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 13,177,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across industry groups, including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.