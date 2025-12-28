First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,951 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the November 30th total of 22,722 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 46,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,119. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 158.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 79,673 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 134,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,970,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,261,000 after buying an additional 196,268 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.