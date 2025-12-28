AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Short Interest Up 161.0% in December

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,502 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the November 30th total of 12,455 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 233,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SMIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 139,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86. AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $30.64.

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Company Profile

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

