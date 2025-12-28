SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,956 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the November 30th total of 11,542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. SLM has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $83.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($3.44) million for the quarter.

SLM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, doing business as Sallie Mae, is a U.S.-based provider of private student loans, servicing, and banking products. The company specializes in originating and servicing education loans for undergraduate, graduate and professional students, as well as career and technical training programs. In addition to its core student lending business, Sallie Mae offers deposit products, credit cards and digital tools designed to help customers manage personal finances and plan for higher-education expenses.

Sallie Mae’s product suite includes fixed- and variable-rate private student loans, graduate student loans, parent loans and career training loans.

