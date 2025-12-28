Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Up 69.8% in December

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,329,513 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 782,823 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,249 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 780,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $4,668,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 2.5%

SBLK opened at $19.43 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company’s vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

