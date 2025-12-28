Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Decreases By 54.4%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 414,519 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 909,432 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 382,729 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RING opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $78.70.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RING. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

