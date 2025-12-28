Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Grows By 73.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 242,385 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the November 30th total of 139,769 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, established in 2004, is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing office and retail properties. Its flagship asset, Suntec City, comprises six office towers and an expansive retail podium. The trust also holds significant interests in office towers within the Marina Bay Financial Centre, further solidifying its presence in Singapore’s central business district.

In an effort to diversify geographically, Suntec REIT has selectively expanded into Asia-Pacific markets, including the acquisition of landmark office properties in Melbourne, Australia.

