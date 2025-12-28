Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Declines By 63.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,540 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 123,591 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 218,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 58,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,303. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 39.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

