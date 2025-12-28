Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 41.1%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,411 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 116,224 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc is a Canada?based mineral exploration and royalty company focused primarily on silver properties in the Americas. The company’s principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of high?potential silver projects, as well as the consolidation of silver?focused royalties. Silver One is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol SLVRF.

Silver One’s project portfolio spans key silver districts in North and South America. In Mexico, it holds a 100% interest in the San Marcial Silver Project in Sinaloa, where historical workings and near?surface oxide mineralization provide targets for rapid, low?cost drilling.

