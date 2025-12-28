Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $634.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $636.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.