Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,835,136 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 2,779,127 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,242.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Shares of SNPTF stock remained flat at $8.76 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co, Ltd. is a China-based designer and manufacturer of precision optical components and optoelectronic products. The company’s core business encompasses the development, production and sale of lenses, lens modules, prisms and other precision optical devices that serve a variety of end markets. Sunny Optical’s solutions are integrated into smartphones, digital cameras, surveillance systems, automotive vision equipment and emerging augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

Product offerings include multi-element smartphone camera lenses and modules with autofocus, zoom and wide-angle capabilities, as well as specialized optics for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), machine vision, medical endoscopy and other industrial imaging uses.

