Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $634.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $623.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $636.08. The firm has a market cap of $790.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

