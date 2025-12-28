Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 20th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $19.97 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $946,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 831,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.

