Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 15,464 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

