Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,204 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 6,616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAM opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

