Short Interest in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Decreases By 36.6%

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 750,877 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 1,183,529 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $70.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the South African equity market. The Index is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

