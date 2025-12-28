Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Declines By 36.7%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,106 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 104,422 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 target price on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridgeline Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that delivers digital experience management solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. The company’s core offering, the LX Platform, integrates content management, e-commerce, customer portals and digital marketing tools into a unified cloud-based environment. Bridgeline’s platform is designed to help businesses streamline the delivery of personalized content and commerce capabilities across web, mobile and other channels.

The LX Platform features modules for web content creation, online storefront management, customer self-service portals and marketing automation.

