Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 287,556 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 457,407 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,522.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,522.4 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings, SAB. de C.V. is a leading Mexican telecommunications and media company specializing in the provision of cable television, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony services. Headquartered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the company operates a multi-service network platform across urban and suburban markets.

The firm’s core offerings include digital and high-definition cable television packages, on-demand content solutions such as pay-per-view and streaming services, as well as broadband internet access delivered via a hybrid fiber-coaxial network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.