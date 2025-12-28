Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,580,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,098,695,000 after acquiring an additional 931,132 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $579.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

