Critical Survey: Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) and FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR)

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -32.21% -4.25% -2.57% Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation -32.71% N/A -4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FrontView REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.13 million 5.03 -$22.21 million ($0.82) -18.73 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation $115.68 million 0.03 -$25.17 million ($107.69) -0.04

FrontView REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FrontView REIT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.5%. FrontView REIT pays out -104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FrontView REIT and Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 2 3 1 0 1.83 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation 1 0 0 0 1.00

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation.

Summary

FrontView REIT beats Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment involves the operation of hotel properties. The Lending segment focuses on loans to small businesses. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

