Head to Head Survey: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE)

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Expand Energy and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expand Energy 7.99% 6.31% 4.02% Bloom Energy 0.84% 8.74% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expand Energy and Bloom Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expand Energy $10.85 billion 2.40 -$714.00 million $3.52 31.11 Bloom Energy $1.82 billion 11.74 -$29.23 million N/A N/A

Bloom Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expand Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Expand Energy has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Expand Energy and Bloom Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expand Energy 0 3 17 2 2.95 Bloom Energy 3 12 10 1 2.35

Expand Energy presently has a consensus target price of $129.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. Bloom Energy has a consensus target price of $93.77, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Summary

Expand Energy beats Bloom Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

