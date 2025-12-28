Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) versus nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Head-To-Head Review

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

nVent Electric has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nVent Electric and Surge Component”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.58 billion 4.70 $331.80 million $3.63 28.69 Surge Component $31.21 million 0.60 $830,000.00 $0.15 21.33

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Component. Surge Component is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Surge Component shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nVent Electric and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 16.83% 14.29% 7.42% Surge Component 2.56% 4.49% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for nVent Electric and Surge Component, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 0 9 1 3.10 Surge Component 0 0 0 0 0.00

nVent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $123.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given nVent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Surge Component.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Surge Component on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect electronics and data in mission critical applications, including data solutions. This segment also offers digital and automation solutions, system integrations, and global services. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. This segment also offers power connections, fastening solutions, cable management solutions, grounding and bonding systems, and tools and test instruments. The Thermal Management segment offers heat management solutions that protect people and assets. This segment includes heat tracing for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance and control; pipe freeze protection, surface deicing, hot water temperature maintenance, floor heating, fire-rated wiring, and leak detection; and heat trace systems, connected controls, remote monitoring, and annual service programs. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, contractors, and original equipment manufacturers under the CADDY, ERICO, GARDNER BENDER, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brand names. Its products are used for various applications, such as industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy. nVent Electric plc was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

