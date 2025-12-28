Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) versus Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) and Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Reeds and Amer Prem Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reeds -42.48% -358.36% -59.26% Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reeds and Amer Prem Water”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reeds $36.32 million 0.64 -$13.15 million ($7.32) -0.36 Amer Prem Water $70,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amer Prem Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reeds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reeds and Amer Prem Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reeds 0 0 1 1 3.50 Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00

Reeds currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 303.85%. Given Reeds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reeds is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Risk and Volatility

Reeds has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Reeds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Reeds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reeds beats Amer Prem Water on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reeds

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

