Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head-To-Head Survey

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community Healthcare Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Service Properties Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out -475.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Service Properties Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $115.79 million 3.93 -$3.18 million ($0.40) -39.94 Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.16 -$275.53 million ($1.67) -1.05

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust -6.27% -1.66% -0.76% Service Properties Trust -14.83% -37.94% -3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust



Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 197 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease with a gross amount totaling approximately $3.0 million and two properties classified as an asset held for sale with an aggregate amount totaling approximately $7.5 million. The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate and were approximately 92.3% leased, excluding real estate assets held for sale, at March 31, 2024 with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 6.9 years.

About Service Properties Trust



Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

