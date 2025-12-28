Short Interest in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Decreases By 36.7%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,297 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 69,969 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -1.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers. The company is also developing hunTR, a human neoantigen TCR discovery engine; and Sleeping Beauty Gene Transfer Platform, a non-viral genetic engineering technology.

