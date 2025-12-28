SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 55.1% in December

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,796 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 10,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ SOUNW opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.
SoundHound AI, Inc is a technology company specializing in voice-enabled artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence platforms. The company develops core speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound recognition software that enables seamless voice interaction across a variety of devices. Through its proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ and DeepMeaning™ technologies, SoundHound AI aims to deliver fast and accurate voice interfaces that can comprehend complex queries in real time.
At the heart of the company’s offerings is the Houndify® voice AI platform, which provides developers and enterprises with tools to build custom voice assistants and conversational experiences.
