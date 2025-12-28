SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 55.1% in December

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,796 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 10,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ SOUNW opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOUNW Free Report ) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SoundHound AI, Inc is a technology company specializing in voice-enabled artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence platforms. The company develops core speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound recognition software that enables seamless voice interaction across a variety of devices. Through its proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ and DeepMeaning™ technologies, SoundHound AI aims to deliver fast and accurate voice interfaces that can comprehend complex queries in real time.

At the heart of the company’s offerings is the Houndify® voice AI platform, which provides developers and enterprises with tools to build custom voice assistants and conversational experiences.

