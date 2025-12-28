3,722 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,436,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $308.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $312.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

