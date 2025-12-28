iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB is Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $20,591,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after buying an additional 244,395 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,922,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,122,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 181,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1699 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

