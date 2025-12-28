Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 100,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

