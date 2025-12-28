Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after buying an additional 2,583,628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 338.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $225,757,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.