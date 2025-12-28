Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 255.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HL stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.35%.The business had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,030. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,655. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.