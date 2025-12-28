Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Drops By 65.0%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,372 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 15,362 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

GB Group Price Performance

GBGPF stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. GB Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, trading in the U.S. on the OTC market under the ticker GBGPF, is a UK-based specialist in digital identity verification and location intelligence. The company offers software-as-a-service platforms designed to help organizations authenticate customer identities remotely, manage anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance requirements, and mitigate fraud risks across online and mobile channels.

GB Group’s product portfolio includes identity verification services that draw on government registries and proprietary data sources, document and biometric verification, device fingerprinting and identity-based geolocation analytics.

