Short Interest in Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Drops By 65.5%

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,642 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 10,563 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sage Group has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $69.79.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

