Sapient Capital LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $495.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

