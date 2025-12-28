Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $33.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

