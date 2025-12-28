Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,575 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.